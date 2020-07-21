KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Asiana Airlines 3,835 UP 25
COWAY 78,300 DN 1,800
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,100 UP 1,100
IBK 8,260 DN 70
NamhaeChem 7,740 UP 140
DSINFRA 7,960 UP 1,610
DONGSUH 18,900 UP 600
BGF 4,335 DN 25
SamsungEng 12,550 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 110,000 UP 2,500
PanOcean 3,695 UP 65
SAMSUNG CARD 28,350 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 18,050 DN 100
KT 24,100 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL157000 0
LG Uplus 12,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,350 UP 400
KT&G 82,300 DN 800
LG Display 13,100 UP 450
Kangwonland 24,800 DN 200
NAVER 270,000 UP 7,000
Kakao 316,000 UP 6,000
NCsoft 859,000 0
DSME 24,350 UP 1,100
DWEC 3,570 DN 75
Donga ST 91,700 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,300 UP 50
CJ CheilJedang 376,500 UP 500
DongwonF&B 191,000 0
KEPCO KPS 30,050 UP 150
LGH&H 1,385,000 UP 64,000
LGCHEM 531,000 UP 20,000
KEPCO E&C 16,900 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,600 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,650 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,800 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 74,900 DN 1,100
Celltrion 321,500 DN 1,500
Huchems 16,950 UP 750
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,500 0
(MORE)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Two members of K-pop band iKON injured in DUI car accident
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket
-
3
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 3-week low, imported cases still rising
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
5
U.S. flies surveillance aircraft over Korean Peninsula to monitor N. Korea