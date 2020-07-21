HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,800 UP 400

KIH 50,500 UP 2,200

LOTTE Himart 31,900 UP 500

GS 35,900 UP 300

CJ CGV 20,450 UP 1,000

LIG Nex1 32,000 UP 550

Fila Holdings 35,500 DN 300

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 122,000 DN 3,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 29,900 UP 350

HANWHA LIFE 1,485 UP 15

AMOREPACIFIC 171,000 UP 6,000

LF 12,200 UP 50

FOOSUNG 8,280 UP 10

SK Innovation 125,000 UP 2,500

POONGSAN 22,600 DN 200

KBFinancialGroup 36,700 DN 200

Hansae 10,950 UP 50

LG HAUSYS 62,900 DN 100

Youngone Corp 25,600 UP 450

KOLON IND 35,550 UP 600

HanmiPharm 246,000 DN 2,500

BNK Financial Group 5,210 UP 20

emart 118,000 UP 5,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY251 50 DN50

KOLMAR KOREA 47,300 UP 1,150

HANJINKAL 98,400 UP 4,500

DoubleUGames 77,200 UP 2,400

CUCKOO 84,000 UP 800

COSMAX 94,400 DN 200

MANDO 24,350 UP 100

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 750,000 UP 11,000

INNOCEAN 48,200 DN 550

H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,750 DN 100

Netmarble 129,000 DN 500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S240000 UP500

ORION 139,500 UP 3,000

BGF Retail 127,000 DN 500

SKCHEM 178,500 UP 500

HDC-OP 21,450 UP 250

WooriFinancialGroup 8,940 DN 30

