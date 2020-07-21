Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:40 July 21, 2020

HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,800 UP 400
KIH 50,500 UP 2,200
LOTTE Himart 31,900 UP 500
GS 35,900 UP 300
CJ CGV 20,450 UP 1,000
LIG Nex1 32,000 UP 550
Fila Holdings 35,500 DN 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 122,000 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 29,900 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 1,485 UP 15
AMOREPACIFIC 171,000 UP 6,000
LF 12,200 UP 50
FOOSUNG 8,280 UP 10
SK Innovation 125,000 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 22,600 DN 200
KBFinancialGroup 36,700 DN 200
Hansae 10,950 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 62,900 DN 100
Youngone Corp 25,600 UP 450
KOLON IND 35,550 UP 600
HanmiPharm 246,000 DN 2,500
BNK Financial Group 5,210 UP 20
emart 118,000 UP 5,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY251 50 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 47,300 UP 1,150
HANJINKAL 98,400 UP 4,500
DoubleUGames 77,200 UP 2,400
CUCKOO 84,000 UP 800
COSMAX 94,400 DN 200
MANDO 24,350 UP 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 750,000 UP 11,000
INNOCEAN 48,200 DN 550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,750 DN 100
Netmarble 129,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S240000 UP500
ORION 139,500 UP 3,000
BGF Retail 127,000 DN 500
SKCHEM 178,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 21,450 UP 250
WooriFinancialGroup 8,940 DN 30
(END)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!