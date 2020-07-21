(LEAD) Seoul stocks spike by 1.4 pct on vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom, photo)
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares closed up 1.4 percent on Tuesday after leaders of European Union (EU) member nations reached a massive stimulus package deal to support pandemic-hit economic activities. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 30.63 points, or 1.39 percent, to close at 2,228.83. Trading volume was high at about 906 million shares worth some 15.5 trillion won (US$12.9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 565 to 279.
Foreigners bought a net 437 billion won, and institutions purchased a net 146 billion won. Retail investors sold a net 562 billion won.
The KOSPI got off to a strong start on hopes of COVID-19 vaccine development and extended gains on the EU's $2.1 trillion stimulus package.
"The EU's agreement on the stimulus package increased optimism for a global economic rebound," Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities, said. The analyst said the EU deal is expected to boost foreign investors' appetite for risky assets and keep the KOSPI on the rise for a while.
In Seoul, most large caps closed higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.03 percent to 55,300 won, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix adding 2.31 percent to 84,100 won.
Leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics advanced 1.49 percent to 750,000 won, while Celltrion slipped 0.46 percent to 321,500 won.
Internet giant Naver gained 2.66 percent to 270,000 won, with its rival Kakao rising 1.94 percent to 316,000 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor stayed flat at 121,500 won.
The local currency closed at 1,197.8 won per dollar, up 5.4 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 1.7 basis points to 0.818 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond added 1.8 basis points to 1.084 percent.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(4th LD) Complaints of worm-like creatures in tap water spreading nationwide
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 3-week low, imported cases still rising