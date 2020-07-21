Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung C&T Q2 net income up 6.4 pct. to 220.7 bln won

All Headlines 16:01 July 21, 2020

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net profit of 220.7 billion won (US$ 184.3 million), up 6.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the April-June period rose 7.9 percent on-year to 238.1 billion won. Sales decreased 9.4 percent to 7.22 trillion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
