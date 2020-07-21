Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Biologics swings to profits in Q2

All Headlines 16:03 July 21, 2020

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 52 billion won (US$ 43.4 million), swinging from a loss of 13.4 billion won a year earlier.

Operating profit for the April-June period was 81.1 billion, compared with a loss of 15.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 294.1 percent to 307.7 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!