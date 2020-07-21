Samsung Biologics swings to profits in Q2
All Headlines 16:03 July 21, 2020
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 52 billion won (US$ 43.4 million), swinging from a loss of 13.4 billion won a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 81.1 billion, compared with a loss of 15.4 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 294.1 percent to 307.7 billion won.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
