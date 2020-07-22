Gist of tax code revisions
SEJONG, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the key features of the tax code revisions unveiled Wednesday, which include measures that will help steer the nation toward an economic recovery once the coronavirus pandemic wanes.
Reviving economic growth and overcoming pandemic fallout
- Revise a tax credit on corporate investment to reduce tax burdens on firms
- Expand tax incentives for more investment by companies
- Provide high tax deduction rate if companies invest money in New Deal projects
- Raise a cap on tax deduction on credit card use this year
- Lower stock transaction tax
Improving income redistribution and taxation fairness
- Raise the ceiling of taxable revenues for small merchants, small- and medium-sized firms
- Redesign the tax scheme in a way that boosts employment
- Expand tax benefits to companies that hire young people
- Extend tax benefits to facilitate R&D for new technologies
Adjusting tax schemes
- Improve taxation schemes on nonprofit organizations
- Boost protection of rights of taxpayers
- Amend tariff assessment scheme
