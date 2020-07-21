Envisioned park at former USFK base in Seoul to be expanded
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- A joint panel of government and civilian experts on Tuesday endorsed a revised plan for a national park in Seoul to be built on land previously occupied by the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK), further expanding what would be South Korea's largest urban park.
In its second meeting, the state-civilian panel on the construction project decided to move the proposed new headquarters of the national police to a different location in Seoul, leaving an additional 13,200 square meters of land for the envisioned Yongsan park.
The panel earlier decided to incorporate the existing War Memorial and a family park in the area into the new national park, set to be built by 2027.
With the latest addition of the lot vacated by USFK, the size of the envisioned park now stands at nearly 3 million square meters, slightly smaller than New York's Central Park.
The relocation of the new police headquarters also means nearly the entire land returned by the USFK will now turn into green areas.
The USFK began vacating its Yongsan garrison in 2017 under a plan to relocate most of its bases in the country to an expanded base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul.
South Korea is said to have spent some 18 trillion won (US$15 billion) to refurbish the Pyeongtaek base and help relocate U.S. troops further away to the rear of the heavily fortified inter-Korean border, the world's last remaining frontline of the Cold War.
The relocation of the new police headquarters, originally planned to be built on a lot returned by USFK, will also allow future visitors to the planned Yongsan park to enjoy urban greenery from the Han River all the way up to Mount Namsan without any disruption, according to the panel.
Meanwhile, the government said some of the returned facilities at the Yongsan garrison, including an officers' quarters, will be open to the public from the start of next month.
"The opening of the facilities to the public has the special meaning of the first step in returning to the people the Yongsan base that has been completely shut for such a long time," said Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee.
"The government will come up with various ways for the people to take part in transforming the Yongsan base into the country's first national park that reflects our hope for peace and the future," she added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(4th LD) Complaints of worm-like creatures in tap water spreading nationwide
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 3-week low, imported cases still rising