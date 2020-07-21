Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
----------------
(LEAD) Ministry calls in Iranian envoy to protest reported threat to sue S. Korea over frozen assets
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry called in Iran's top envoy in South Korea on Tuesday to lodge a protest over Tehran's reported threat to take a legal step against Seoul over the freeze last year of the country's assets in line with U.S. sanctions.
Koh Kyung-sok, director-general in charge of African and Middle Eastern affairs, voiced regrets to Iranian Ambassador Saeed Badamchi Shabestari, as Tehran's foreign ministry spokesperson has told Iranian media that the case could be referred to the International Court of Justice unless the assets are released.
----------------
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
SEOUL -- An inspection at water purifying facilities across South Korea found bugs at seven of them following multiple reports of people discovering worm-like organisms in their bathrooms, the environment ministry said Tuesday.
The ministry said the bugs were found at seven plants, including one that supplies tap water to the western port city of Incheon, during an emergency inspection at 49 water purifying facilities that use activated carbon filters.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks spike by 1.4 pct on vaccine hopes, EU stimulus deal
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed up 1.4 percent on Tuesday after leaders of European Union (EU) member nations reached a massive stimulus package deal to support pandemic-hit economic activities. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 30.63 points, or 1.39 percent, to close at 2,228.83. Trading volume was high at about 906 million shares worth some 15.5 trillion won (US$12.9 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 565 to 279.
----------------
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
SEOUL -- Apartment prices in Seoul have risen the most during President Moon Jae-in's term compared with previous administrations, a report by a civic group showed Tuesday.
The average price of 82.6-square-meter apartment flats in the capital rose by 450 million won (US$375,438) on average during the first three years of the Moon administration, the highest in nearly 30 years, according to the report by Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice.
----------------
U.N. grants sanctions waiver for S. Korean NGO's assistance efforts in N. Korea
SEOUL -- The United Nations has granted a temporary sanctions waiver for a South Korean nongovernmental organization's project to help North Korea's antivirus efforts, the U.N.'s website showed Tuesday.
The Inter-Korean Economic Cooperation Research was given the exemption to "engage in humanitarian activities for emergency relief towards COVID-19 prevention and control," according to the website.
----------------
(2nd LD) POSCO Q2 net dips 84.6 pct on weak demand amid virus woes
SEOUL -- POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, said Tuesday that its second-quarter earnings fell 84.6 percent from a year earlier due to slow demand amid the spreading novel coronavirus.
Net profit reached 104.9 billion won (US$87.5 million) on a consolidated basis in the April-June period, compared with a profit of 681.4 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
----------------
No. of moviegoers plummets to lowest since 2005 due to COVID-19
SEOUL -- The number of attendees at the South Korean box office during the first half of the year plunged 70 percent on-year, reaching its lowest level since 2005, as cinemas were shunned by the public over concerns of COVID-19 infections, data showed Tuesday.
According to the Korean Film Council's biannual industry analysis report, the number of combined attendees at the local box office reached 32.41 million during the January-June period.
