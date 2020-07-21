(LEAD) Ex-S. Korea captain Ki Sung-yueng rejoins FC Seoul after 11 years away
(ATTN: ADDS comments, details in paras 7-11, photos)
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Ki Sung-yueng is taking his football talent back to South Korea.
The former South Korean national team captain has rejoined FC Seoul, the K League 1 club announced Tuesday. The reunion comes 11 years after the 31-year-old left for Scotland, and five months after Ki called off talks with the club and accused them of negotiating in bad faith.
FC Seoul said the midfielder is signed through 2023, but financial details will not be disclosed under a mutual agreement.
After that ugly turn of events earlier in the year, the two sides have since mended fences enough that Ki agreed to a multiyear deal.
Ki most recently played for RCD Mallorca in La Liga, though the global COVID-19 pandemic limited him to just one appearance.
Ki's first foray into international club football came with Celtic, with whom he won the 2011-2012 Scottish Premier League title. After three seasons in Scotland, Ki moved to the English Premier League and competed for Swansea City, Sunderland and Newcastle United.
Under an agreement when Ki first left the K League 1, FC Seoul reserved exclusive rights to negotiate with Ki if he wanted to play in South Korea again. And if Ki hoped to sign with another K League club, that team had to pay FC Seoul a hefty transfer fee, reportedly 2.6 billion won (US$2.2 million). With FC Seoul reluctant to sign Ki and also unwilling to let him go to another team, Ki said in February he didn't feel wanted by his original club.
But the tone has dramatically changed since. In a statement released by FC Seoul, Ki said it felt good to be back home.
"FC Seoul helped me become the player that I am today, and it's the club that I love the most," Ki said. "I'd like to thank our fans for their patience."
Ki will don No. 8 in his second tour of duty. Ki wore No. 40, No. 17 and No. 21 earlier in his K League career.
Ki will have his introductory press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
Internationally, Ki racked up 110 caps and played at three FIFA World Cups.
Stuck in 11th place among 12 clubs after a dozen matches this season, FC Seoul need all the outside help they can get. They've only managed to score 10 goals and given up a league-worst 26 goals.
FC Seoul said Ki will be the stabilizing force on and off the pitch, and called him a "difference maker" who brings strong fundamentals, superior vision and outstanding passing and defensive skills.
While Ki, a defensive midfielder, may not address the goal-scoring issue, he should at least bring some stability to the injury-plagued club.
During Saturday's 3-1 loss to Pohang Steelers, centerback Yun Young-sun was lifted for chest pains, and midfielder Osmar was taken out because of a calf injury.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
