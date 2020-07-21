Go to Contents Go to Navigation

K-pop singer Zico to begin alternative military service this month

SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- K-pop artist and producer Zico will begin his alternative military service later this month, his management agency said Tuesday.

He will enter a boot camp on July 30 for four weeks of basic military training and will then serve as a social worker, according to KOZ Entertainment.

All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the military, but those judged unfit for active-duty service are allowed to serve an alternative one. Zico reportedly has health issues.

Since his debut with Block B in 2011, Zico has carved out a solid presence as a K-pop producer. Last year, he released his first full-length solo album.

This photo, provided by KOZ Entertainment, shows K-pop singer and producer Zico. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

