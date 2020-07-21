K-pop singer Zico to begin alternative military service this month
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- K-pop artist and producer Zico will begin his alternative military service later this month, his management agency said Tuesday.
He will enter a boot camp on July 30 for four weeks of basic military training and will then serve as a social worker, according to KOZ Entertainment.
All able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the military, but those judged unfit for active-duty service are allowed to serve an alternative one. Zico reportedly has health issues.
Since his debut with Block B in 2011, Zico has carved out a solid presence as a K-pop producer. Last year, he released his first full-length solo album.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
(News Focus) 1 year after workplace anti-bullying law takes effect, challenges remain
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket
-
3
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(4th LD) Complaints of worm-like creatures in tap water spreading nationwide
-
5
(4th LD) New virus cases at over 3-week low, imported cases still rising