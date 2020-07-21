Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Esper says he has issued no orders to withdraw forces from S. Korea

All Headlines 20:34 July 21, 2020

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Tuesday he has issued no orders to withdraw troops from South Korea.

Esper's remark follows a news report that the Pentagon presented the White House with options to reduce troop levels in South Korea in March.

This AFP file photo shows U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. (Yonhap)

