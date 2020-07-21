Doosan Bears knock out Kiwoom Heroes to open key KBO midweek series
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, July 21 (Yonhap) -- Starter Raul Alcantara pitched seven shutout innings and the offense exploded for a six-spot in the sixth, as the Doosan Bears defeated the Kiwoom Heroes 6-1 to open an intriguing midweek series in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) on Tuesday.
Alcantara won his league-leading 10th game of the season behind an opportunistic lineup at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul while lowering his ERA from 3.13 to 2.89. He scattered five hits, all singles, while striking out eight and walking none. It was the eighth time this season, and third start in a row, that Alcantara didn't issue any free pass. He threw 68 of his 94 pitches for strikes.
Alcantara's counterpart, Eric Jokisch, was charged with his season-worst six earned runs in 5 2/3 innings to drop to 9-3 for the season.
The Bears (39-26) have opened up a two-game lead over the Heroes (38-29) in second place.
The pitching matchup between two of the KBO's best starters this year lived up to hype for the first five innings. Both starters faced just one over the minimum, doing so in contrasting fashion -- with Alcantara pumping fastballs and recording seven strikeouts in the first five frames, and Jokisch recording eight groundouts to get through his first five.
The Heroes tried to get something going with two outs in the top sixth, as two straight singles put runners at the corners for dangerous Lee Jung-hoo. Alcantara got Lee to fly out to center, and then the Bears' offense went to work in the bottom sixth.
After Oh Jae-won's leadoff single, Jung Soo-bin failed to lay down a sacrifice bunt, as he looked at a strike and fouled off the next pitch. It worked out well in the end for the Bears, as Jung smoked a triple down the right field line to cash in Oh for the game's first run.
Park Kun-woo then dumped a single to shallow right, as Jung trotted home to make it 2-0 for the Bears.
Three batters later, cleanup Kim Jae-hwan destroyed a 2-1 changeup from Jokisch and sent it well over the right field wall for a two-run homer and a 4-0 lead.
With Jokisch clearly rattled, the Bears went for the kill. Choi Joo-hwan drew a walk and stole second base. Heo Kyoung-min then lined a double to put the Bears up by 5-0 and chase Jokisch from the game.
Jo Seong-woon came on in relief but promptly gave up an RBI double to Park Sei-hyok for a 6-0 Doosan lead.
The Heroes salvaged a run in the top ninth with Kim Hye-seong's double and ended up losing despite outhitting the Bears 9-7.
Alcantara barely broke a sweat other than the sixth-inning mini crisis. In four July starts, Alcantara is 3-0 with a 1.00 ERA and has 31 strikeouts against one walk in 27 innings.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
