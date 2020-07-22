(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 22)

The Democratic Party (DP), an opposition party at the time, called for the resignation of the justice minister and the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs citing their alleged intervention in the prosecution's investigation of the online opinion rigging case. Looking back, we cannot but question what kind of prosecutorial reforms the liberal Moon Jae-in administration wants to achieve through an enforcement decree the office of his senior secretary for civil affairs has drafted. According to the decree, targets of prosecutors' investigations are confined to senior government officials above the level of fourth grade, those who took more than 30 million won ($25,063) in bribes, drug smugglers and others. As a result, the prosecution can hardly investigate top officials in the government because senior officials above the level of third grade are supposed to be investigated by a special law enforcement agency to be established soon.