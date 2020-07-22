N. Korea to hold conference of war veterans to celebrate end of Korean War
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea will hold a national conference of war veterans to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, state media said Wednesday.
The Korean War ended in an armistice signed on July 27, 1953, which leaves South and North Korea technically in a state of war. The North called the war the Fatherland Liberation War and designated the armistice signing date as Victory Day.
"The 6th National Conference of War Veterans is to be held here on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Korean people's victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War," the Korean Central News Agency said.
"The conference will serve as a significant occasion in glorifying the life of the war veterans and in carrying forward the history and tradition of war victory," it added.
The KCNA did not say when the conference will take place. It has been usually held a few days before the anniversary date.
The North held the first conference of war veterans in 1993, when it marked the 40th anniversary of the end of the war. The four others took place in 2012, 2013 and 2015 and 2018, all after leader Kim Jong-un took office in late 2011.
This year's conference comes amid a nationwide antivirus fight in North Korea that has discouraged large gatherings.
Observers say the event appears to be aimed at tightening internal unity in the face of deepening economic fallout caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
