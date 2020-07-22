Go to Contents Go to Navigation

At least 8 Army soldiers infected with coronavirus at front-line unit

All Headlines 08:01 July 22, 2020

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- At least eight Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus at a front-line unit, officials said Wednesday.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections among the military population to 66. The military reported its first coronavirus case in February and had not reported an additional case since early June.

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military #coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!