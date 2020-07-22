At least 8 Army soldiers infected with coronavirus at front-line unit
All Headlines 08:01 July 22, 2020
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- At least eight Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus at a front-line unit, officials said Wednesday.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections among the military population to 66. The military reported its first coronavirus case in February and had not reported an additional case since early June.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
5
City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
Most Saved
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
(LEAD) City to open probe into allegations of sexual misconduct by late Seoul mayor
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases