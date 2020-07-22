(4th LD) 14 Army soldiers infected with coronavirus at front-line unit
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES throughout with latest figures)
By Choi Soo-hyang
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Fourteen Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus at a front-line unit, officials said Wednesday, forcing all other members of the 220-strong unit to go into quarantine.
Two soldiers at the unit in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, tested positive for the virus Tuesday after showing fever symptoms the previous day. All other members of the unit then went through testing, and 12 were found to have the virus after contact with the confirmed patients.
Around 50 soldiers have been put into strict one-person-one-room quarantine after contact with the confirmed patients, while the other troops at the unit are in less restrictive quarantine as the entire base has been placed under so-called cohort quarantine.
Authorities are looking into how the initial two soldiers contracted the new virus. Both went on vacation last month, and one of them also had an off-installation travel earlier this month, the officials said.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections among the military population to 72. The military reported its first COVID-19 case in February and had not reported an additional case since early June.
Nationwide, the total number of service members in quarantine in accordance with health authorities' guidelines stands at 84, and the military has put the other 944 service members in quarantine as a preventive step.
On Wednesday, South Korea reported 63 more cases of the new virus, raising the total caseload to 13,879.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
5
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) At least 13 Army soldiers infected with coronavirus at front-line unit
-
4
(3rd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
5
Giant panda born in S. Korea for 1st time via natural mating