Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:06 July 22, 2020
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/23 Rain 20
Incheon 26/23 Rain 60
Suwon 27/22 Rain 60
Cheongju 26/23 Rain 80
Daejeon 25/23 Rain 80
Chuncheon 33/22 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 30/23 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 25/23 Rain 80
Gwangju 26/23 Rain 90
Jeju 30/24 Rain 60
Daegu 26/22 Rain 80
Busan 25/22 Rain 80
