Wednesday's weather forecast

July 22, 2020

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/23 Rain 20

Incheon 26/23 Rain 60

Suwon 27/22 Rain 60

Cheongju 26/23 Rain 80

Daejeon 25/23 Rain 80

Chuncheon 33/22 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 30/23 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 25/23 Rain 80

Gwangju 26/23 Rain 90

Jeju 30/24 Rain 60

Daegu 26/22 Rain 80

Busan 25/22 Rain 80

