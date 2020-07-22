Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new daily virus cases rebounded to over 60 on Wednesday due to a rise in locally transmitted infections and imported cases, with the greater Seoul seeing a sharp increase in virus cases tied to a nursing home and a front-line military unit.
The country identified 63 new cases, raising the total caseload to 13,879, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Of the newly added cases, 29 were local infections.
New virus cases spiked to 45 on Tuesday after falling below the threshold of 30 for the first time in more than three weeks on Monday, due mainly to an uptick in the number of local infections led by a nursing home in Seoul.
Of the locally transmitted cases reported Wednesday, 16 were from Seoul.
A nursing home in western Seoul reported three new COVID-19 cases the previous day, raising the total number of related cases to 12.
Gyeonggi Province surrounding the capital city reported 15 new infections.
An Army unit near the inter-Korean border reported a cluster infection. At least eight soldiers have been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 so far, according to military officials.
Gwangju, located 330 kilometers southwest of Seoul, added four cases.
Imported cases continued to increase, rising by double-digit figures for 27 consecutive days. Related cases may further rise down the road as the country plans to bring home nationals from the virus-hit Iraq.
South Korea has been requesting foreign arrivals from six high-risk nations to hand in virus test results. They are still put under a two-week quarantine and go through separate COVID-19 tests.
So far, eight arrivals from the countries later tested positive for the virus here despite handing in the proof. Health authorities, however, said it is not likely for such cases to lead to local infections.
In the latest efforts to normalize everyday lives of South Koreans, the country started to reopen public facilities, such as museums and libraries, in the greater Seoul area this week.
South Korea has never adopted a full nationwide lockdown, and instead opted to persuade its people to follow strict social distancing rules while minimizing disruptions to business activities. Limited restrictions have been implemented on vulnerable places, such as clubs and churches.
Local authorities, meanwhile, are alert over the summer vacation season when more people are likely to make short trips home.
The country's death toll came to 297, up one the previous day, according to the KCDC.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
5
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases