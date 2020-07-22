KBO slugger's season-long slump an elephant in the room for manager

Park, who turned 34 earlier this month, may have reached the downhill of an outstanding career in 2020. The two-time MVP, with two 50-home run seasons to his name, does have 17 homers to lead the Heroes this year and to rank tied for third in the league. But he has turned into an all-or-nothing type hitter, no longer the complete package who could hit for high average, reach base 45 percent of the time, and slug at over .700 clip.