N. Korea's main paper urges ideological education for youth
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Wednesday stressed the importance of ideological education for the younger generations, saying that "class consciousness can never be inherited."
The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the North's ruling Worker's Party, made the appeal in an editorial, referring to the youth as "a new generation that has neither been exploited or suppressed nor experienced the harsh realities of war."
"Raising class awareness among the younger generations and training them is a matter of life or death in passing down the achievements of socialism," the paper said, stressing that ideological education is crucial to protecting the communist regime.
"The reason why countries failed to build a socialist state was not because of their economic or military weakness, but because the youth -- successors to our revolution -- have lost their revolutionary consciousness and class consciousness," the paper said.
The article appears to reflect the country's concern that young North Koreans may be overly exposed to foreign cultures and the principles of a market economy amid the North's increasing trade with neighboring countries.
The North has stressed discipline and ideological education to its people as efforts to prevent an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in the North have been ongoing for nearly six months in an economy already faltering under international sanctions.
