N. Korea loses 210,000 hectares of forest area over decade: report
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has lost around 210,000 hectares of forest area over the past decade, a U.N. agency's report showed Wednesday, pointing to the worsening deforestation problem in the communist state.
According to the report by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), North Korea's forest area stood at 6.03 million hectares this year, down from 6.24 million hectares in 2010.
The decline is in line with a steady shrinkage in forest area in North Korea over the past three decades.
Forest area in the North was estimated at 6.91 million hectares in 1990 when the report was first compiled. The size fell to 6.46 million hectares in 2000.
North Korea is known for severe deforestation, which accelerated in the 1990s when a severe famine battered the impoverished nation and forced people to cut down trees for fuel and farmland.
South and North Korea agreed on forestry cooperation in 2018, including joint efforts to combat deforestation, but little progress has been made as inter-Korean relations stalled amid a stalemate in denuclearization talks.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
5
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket
-
5
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases