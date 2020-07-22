Ki Sung-yueng looks forward to fresh start in return to K League's FC Seoul

Under an agreement when Ki first left the K League 1 for Celtic in the Scottish Premier League, FC Seoul reserved exclusive rights to negotiate with Ki if he wanted to play in South Korea again. And if Ki hoped to sign with another K League club, that team had to pay FC Seoul a hefty transfer fee, reportedly 2.6 billion won (US$2.2 million). With FC Seoul reluctant to sign Ki and also unwilling to let him go to another team, Ki said in February he didn't feel wanted by his original club.