Seoul shares trade tad higher late Wednesday morning

July 22, 2020

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded in positive terrain late Wednesday morning, but upward momentum remained weak on investors' profit-taking following a sharp gain in the previous session over economic recovery hopes.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.36 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,235.19 as of 11:20 a.m.

Seoul shares opened nearly flat after the KOSPI closed up 1.4 percent Tuesday, buoyed by a European Union economic stimulus deal and hopes for coronavirus vaccines.

Overnight, Wall Street closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.81 percent.

In Seoul, most large caps traded mixed.

Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.18 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 0.71 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 0.82 percent, and its affiliate Kia Motors lost 0.68 percent.

But power plant builder Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction jumped 19.44 percent on expectations that it may benefit from the government's Green New Deal initiative.

Top steelmaker POSCO gained 4.18 percent despite its weak second-quarter earnings.

The local currency was trading at 1,193.40 won to the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 4.40 won from the previous session's close.

