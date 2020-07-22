Dolby Laboratories opens premium cinema in S. Korea
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Dolby Laboratories Inc., a U.S.-based audio and imaging technology giant, on Wednesday opened its premium cinema in South Korea in partnership with local multiplex operator Megabox.
South Korea's first Dolby Cinema will be at the Megabox COEX branch in southern Seoul, one of the biggest movie theaters in the country.
Dolby Cinema is a premium cinema that best utilizes Dolby Laboratories' latest technologies, such as Dolby Vision, a dual 4K laser projection system, and Dolby Atmos, an advanced surround sound technology, to deliver better viewing experience to moviegoers.
The U.S. company has so far launched more than 250 Dolby Cinemas in 13 countries.
The first Dolby Cinema in South Korea will have 378 seats and will charge 17,000 won (US$14) for 2D movies.
Dolby Laboratories and Megabox said they will open the country's second Dolby Cinema in September at Megabox's movie theater in Anseong, south of Seoul. The two sides plan to open more Dolby Cinemas in the country in the future.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
5
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(2nd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket