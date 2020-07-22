(LEAD) Civic groups call on rights commission to probe alleged sex abuse by late mayor
(ATTN: UPDATES with details from Seoul city hall's press briefing in last two paras)
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Civic groups representing the victim of the alleged sexual harassment by the late mayor of Seoul called on the national rights commission Wednesday to conduct an independent probe of the incident, rejecting the Seoul government's proposal to launch a joint probe team.
They also urged city officials to take responsibility for contributing to what they claimed was a hierarchical work culture that turned a blind eye to the case.
The victim, who worked for late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon as a secretary, filed a complaint with the police on July 8, claiming that the mayor sexually harassed her over four years and that her repeated calls for help went unanswered. The police launched a probe into the case, but Park was found dead at a Seoul mountain in an apparent suicide two days later.
A few days later, the city government proposed launching an independent investigative committee, including civic groups and legal experts, amid mounting pressure to determine the truth of what was widely viewed as a typical case of power-based sexual abuse.
"Our stance is that an external state organization should investigate the case, not the Seoul city government," said Lee Mi-kyoung, Director Korea Sexual Violence Relief Center, one of the two civic groups helping the victim, in a press conference held Wednesday.
"We believe an emergency measure, a direct investigation by the National Human Rights Commission, is the best way at this moment," she said, adding that they have decided not to take part in the city government's investigative committee.
The investigation should encompass not only the case itself, but whether and how the city government's work environment and culture worsened the situation, Lee emphasized.
Participants at the press conference urged relevant city officials to take responsibility, saying that the case "goes beyond issues personally related to Park" and is actually "an organized crime that was sustained by power."
The fact that the victim's repeated request for help went unanswered was proof of such structure, they said.
"Based on the victim's memory, she (asked) 17 people (for help) while she was working as a secretary and three more people after she moved posts. These people naturally include those in higher positions and those in charge of human resources, who should have notified people with more responsibility," said Kim Jae-ryun, a lawyer representing the victim.
Regarding views that the case has effectively been terminated due to Park's death, Kim stressed that it should be still possible to legally punish those who ignored requests for help.
The victim did not attend the press conference, but shared a statement that a civic group official read aloud.
"It is a case that took a long time to realize there was a problem, and a longer time to raise the issue," the victim's statement said.
"I'll wait so that the (investigation) will shed light on what happened through a legally appropriate and reasonable process, without any prejudice."
The civic groups and the victim's lawyer plan to raise a formal complaint with the human rights commission next week.
They urged the city government to fully comply with the rights commission's probe results and take punitive measure against relevant former and incumbent employees. It also asked the gender equality ministry to look into other possible sexual misconduct cases that result from disparity in power and help bring about political and policy changes to prevent more victimization.
In a separate press conference, the city's spokesperson, Hwang In-sik, said the city government is regretful about the decision but that it will "actively cooperate" if the victim files a complaint with the rights commission.
"As the main entity that holds responsibility for the current incident, Seoul city will actively cooperate in all questionings and investigative processes, and will simultaneously take measures to fix a sexually discriminative work culture," Hwang said.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
5
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(2nd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
5
(3rd LD) At least 13 Army soldiers infected with coronavirus at front-line unit