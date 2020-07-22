S. Korea mulls joining int'l efforts in COVID-19 vaccine development, supplies
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering joining ongoing international efforts to co-develop and supply vaccines for the novel coronavirus, health authorities here said Wednesday.
Efforts have been under way by major international organizations, including the World Health Organization and the Vaccine Alliance, to develop the COVID-19 vaccines together and to secure fair access to future supplies.
"Our government is considering participating in international efforts," Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip said during a regular briefing, adding that the Seoul government may also contribute financial support.
Kim further said the participation could help guarantee rapid and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Developing COVID-19 vaccines have been gaining traction, with British-Swedish bio giant AstraZeneca Plc's experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidate showing the most promise.
The vaccine candidate, jointly developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials.
South Korean biopharmaceutical firm SK Bioscience said Tuesday that an agreement reached between the two companies and the Ministry of Health and Welfare calls for close cooperation on producing and supplying the AZD1222 material for both domestic and global markets.
