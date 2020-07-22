Top envoys of U.S., China hold talks
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The ambassadors of the United States and China to South Korea met one-on-one Wednesday and discussed the two countries' bilateral relations and other issues, embassy officials said.
The meeting between Ambassadors Harry Harris and Xing Haiming took place at the U.S. envoy's residence in central Seoul earlier in the day, an embassy official said. The meeting lasted for about 90 minutes.
Harris later tweeted about their meeting, along with a selfie they took together -- with broad smiles.
"Good meeting with PRC Ambassador to ROK, H.E. Xing Haiming. We discussed the important USA-PRC relationship," Harris wrote, referring to China and South Korea by the acronyms of the countries' official names: the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Korea.
A spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy said the meeting came as a courtesy call by Xing, who became the ambassador to South Korea early this year, and they discussed various issues, including topics of mutual concern.
The meeting came as tensions run high between the two superpowers over a wide range of issues.
