SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SamsungElec 54,700 DN 600
NHIS 9,020 UP 130
KPIC 125,000 UP 4,000
GS Retail 36,000 DN 250
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 8,040 UP 60
SKC 67,400 DN 800
Ottogi 561,000 0
LOTTE TOUR 16,700 UP 950
IlyangPharm 96,700 DN 900
GC Corp 233,000 UP 23,000
GS E&C 27,700 UP 450
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 28,300 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 388,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,260 0
POSCO 197,500 UP 6,000
SPC SAMLIP 70,000 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,050 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,035 UP 10
DB INSURANCE 46,950 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 6,340 UP 200
SYC 59,500 UP 4,600
SamsungHvyInd 5,780 DN 190
SamsungF&MIns 183,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 30,150 UP 650
Kogas 25,800 UP 50
JWPHARMA 36,050 UP 800
Hanwha 23,850 DN 150
CJ 86,500 DN 700
DB HiTek 30,400 DN 500
LGInt 15,450 UP 150
HITEJINRO 42,900 UP 500
Yuhan 52,500 UP 900
DOOSAN 47,250 DN 1,450
SBC 11,350 UP 850
CJ LOGISTICS 155,000 DN 6,500
MERITZ SECU 3,290 DN 15
HtlShilla 70,800 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 34,600 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 142,000 UP 5,500
(MORE)

