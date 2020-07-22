KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanssem 106,000 DN 4,500
TAEYOUNG E&C 16,400 DN 50
KSOE 90,800 DN 2,200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 26,400 DN 700
LS ELECTRIC 58,800 UP 3,200
KorZinc 398,500 UP 29,500
F&F 84,300 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 32,300 DN 900
POONGSAN 24,650 UP 2,050
LS 44,650 UP 3,750
OCI 60,200 UP 1,200
SKCHEM 232,000 UP 53,500
BukwangPharm 37,750 DN 3,250
ILJIN MATERIALS 49,850 DN 450
AmoreG 53,700 DN 1,200
HyundaiMtr 118,500 DN 3,000
TaekwangInd 706,000 UP 5,000
SsangyongCement 4,945 DN 5
KAL 19,100 DN 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,990 UP 250
LG Corp. 73,200 UP 1,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 73,300 DN 1,200
BoryungPharm 15,650 UP 300
L&L 10,950 DN 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,050 DN 550
HYUNDAI STEEL 27,150 UP 450
Shinsegae 213,500 DN 2,500
Nongshim 368,000 DN 3,000
SGBC 29,400 UP 250
Hyosung 67,100 UP 1,000
LOTTE 31,300 DN 500
Binggrae 61,700 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 28,100 UP 1,250
LotteChilsung 104,000 DN 1,000
DHICO 8,580 UP 1,430
DaelimInd 89,500 DN 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11800 UP100
KiaMtr 35,800 DN 900
Donga Socio Holdings 100,500 UP 1,300
SK hynix 83,200 DN 900
(MORE)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
5
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea's first military satellite launches atop SpaceX rocket
-
5
(2nd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60