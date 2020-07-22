COWAY 77,500 DN 800

LOTTE SHOPPING 80,300 DN 800

IBK 8,350 UP 90

SamsungEng 12,450 DN 100

NamhaeChem 7,820 UP 80

DONGSUH 18,650 DN 250

BGF 4,295 DN 40

SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 1,000

PanOcean 3,680 DN 15

SAMSUNG CARD 28,550 UP 200

CheilWorldwide 17,700 DN 350

KT 24,100 0

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152000 DN5000

LG Uplus 12,100 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 47,950 UP 600

KT&G 81,800 DN 500

LG Display 12,900 DN 200

Kangwonland 23,900 DN 900

NAVER 270,000 0

Kakao 318,000 UP 2,000

NCsoft 861,000 UP 2,000

DSME 24,150 DN 200

DSINFRA 7,220 DN 740

DWEC 3,530 DN 40

Donga ST 92,900 UP 1,200

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,600 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 371,000 DN 5,500

DongwonF&B 190,000 DN 1,000

KEPCO KPS 30,050 0

LGH&H 1,383,000 DN 2,000

LGCHEM 527,000 DN 4,000

KEPCO E&C 17,000 UP 100

ShinhanGroup 30,450 UP 50

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,700 DN 12,200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,300 DN 1,300

HALLA HOLDINGS 27,700 UP 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,700 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 75,000 UP 100

Celltrion 321,500 0

Huchems 16,550 DN 400

(MORE)