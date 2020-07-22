Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:41 July 22, 2020

COWAY 77,500 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,300 DN 800
IBK 8,350 UP 90
SamsungEng 12,450 DN 100
NamhaeChem 7,820 UP 80
DONGSUH 18,650 DN 250
BGF 4,295 DN 40
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,680 DN 15
SAMSUNG CARD 28,550 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 17,700 DN 350
KT 24,100 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL152000 DN5000
LG Uplus 12,100 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 47,950 UP 600
KT&G 81,800 DN 500
LG Display 12,900 DN 200
Kangwonland 23,900 DN 900
NAVER 270,000 0
Kakao 318,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 861,000 UP 2,000
DSME 24,150 DN 200
DSINFRA 7,220 DN 740
DWEC 3,530 DN 40
Donga ST 92,900 UP 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,600 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 371,000 DN 5,500
DongwonF&B 190,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 30,050 0
LGH&H 1,383,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 527,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO E&C 17,000 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 30,450 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,700 DN 12,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 63,300 DN 1,300
HALLA HOLDINGS 27,700 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,700 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 75,000 UP 100
Celltrion 321,500 0
Huchems 16,550 DN 400
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!