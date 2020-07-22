KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 107,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,800 0
KIH 51,300 UP 800
LOTTE Himart 31,600 DN 300
GS 36,100 UP 200
CJ CGV 19,900 DN 550
LIG Nex1 32,000 0
Fila Holdings 35,100 DN 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 117,000 DN 5,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 28,900 DN 1,000
HANWHA LIFE 1,550 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 167,500 DN 3,500
LF 12,200 0
FOOSUNG 8,140 DN 140
SK Innovation 135,000 UP 10,000
KBFinancialGroup 36,200 DN 500
Hansae 11,000 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 62,700 DN 200
Youngone Corp 25,300 DN 300
KOLON IND 36,200 UP 650
HanmiPharm 245,000 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 5,170 DN 40
emart 116,500 DN 1,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY252 00 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 45,650 DN 1,650
HANJINKAL 93,500 DN 4,900
DoubleUGames 76,300 DN 900
CUCKOO 82,800 DN 1,200
COSMAX 93,200 DN 1,200
MANDO 23,750 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 790,000 UP 40,000
INNOCEAN 46,850 DN 1,350
Doosan Bobcat 26,800 DN 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,850 UP 100
Netmarble 126,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S237000 DN3000
ORION 135,000 DN 4,500
BGF Retail 128,500 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 21,900 UP 450
WooriFinancialGroup 8,860 DN 80
