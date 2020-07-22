Daewoo, Hyundai vying for Korea's next-generation destroyer ships
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. have submitted their bids for the basic design of the South Korean Navy's next-generation destroyers, industry sources said Wednesday.
On Monday, the country's arms procurement agency Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) closed bids for the basic design of the 6,000-ton class destroyers, called the Korea Destroyer Next Generation (KDDX).
"The final winner is expected to be chosen in October," a military official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.
The 21 billion-won (US$17.6 million) project will be finished in 36 months after the selection of a company by DAPA to carry it out, the arms procurement agency said.
The basic design of the destroyer includes the procedures to determine the size, performance, weapon system and equipment deployment of the destroyer.
After the completion of the basic design, DAPA will invite bids for the detailed design of the destroyer slated to be launched in 2024, according to the agency.
"The winner for the basic design of a warship usually takes up the detailed design of it," said Yoon Yohan, a spokesman at Daewoo Shipbuilding, adding his company could not reveal the details.
In 2019, Hyundai Heavy's warship sales represented only 8 percent of its parent group's shipbuilding revenue of 13.3 trillion won.
Hyundai Heavy has built about 80 warships, including the South Korean Navy's destroyer King Sejong the Great.
Daewoo Shipbuilding racked up about 800 billion won in sales from the warship segment in 2019, taking up 10 percent of its total sales.
The country's second-largest shipbuilder has constructed 40 warships and 20 submarines.
Under the KDDX project, South Korea has been pushing to acquire six 6,000 ton-class new destroyers by the late 2020s to be mounted with the indigenous combat system.
In 2018, the government approved the basic plan for its development.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
5
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(2nd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
5
(3rd LD) At least 13 Army soldiers infected with coronavirus at front-line unit