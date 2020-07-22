Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Development Q2 net income down 32.9 pct. to 101.1 bln won

All Headlines 16:03 July 22, 2020

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Development Co. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 101.1 billion won (US$ 84.6 million), down 32.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 147.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 195.8 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 34 percent to 956.9 billion won.

※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)

