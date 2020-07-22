S. Korean Bond Yields on Jul. 22, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 July 22, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.680 0.684 -0.4
3-year TB 0.810 0.818 -0.8
10-year TB 1.346 1.356 -1.0
2-year MSB 0.757 0.763 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.209 2.216 -0.7
91-day CD 0.790 0.790 0.0
(END)
