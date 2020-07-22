BOK to end 'unlimited' repo operations this month
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Wednesday said it will end its repurchase agreement operations aimed at injecting additional funds into the financial market reeling from the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The special program was launched in April, under which the South Korean central bank offered to purchase an "unlimited" amount of bonds from local financial firms. The program was initially designed to be run for three months and was extended by a month into July.
"The Bank of Korea plans to terminate the repo program at the end of July, considering improved market liquidity conditions and reduced demands," it said in a press release.
In case market conditions for financing worsen or market volatility expands, the BOK plans to actively supply additional liquidity to the market by either resuming the special repo operations or through irregular repo operations, it said.
Worsening economic conditions earlier forced businesses here to boost their borrowing.
Non-financial firms in South Korea took out an additional 27.9 trillion won (US$23.3 billion) in bank loans in April alone, followed by a 16 trillion-won net increase in May.
With BOK support for direct financing, they sharply cut their fresh loans to a net 1.5 trillion-won increase in June, according to earlier reports.
To further support local businesses, the BOK is set to launch a separate program, together with policy lender KDB, to purchase up to 10 trillion won in bonds or commercial papers from firms with subprime credit ratings.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
5
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(3rd LD) At least 13 Army soldiers infected with coronavirus at front-line unit
-
5
(2nd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60