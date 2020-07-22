(LEAD) Fresh allegations made against coach, athlete in triathlon abuse scandal

Kim, Jang, another triathlete, Kim Do-hwan, and former team therapist Ahn Joo-hyeon are all being accused of having abused the late Gyeongju athlete Choi Suk-hyeon. Choi took her own life in late June after her pleas for help went unanswered by regional and national sports authorities. She had left behind audio recordings of occasions when she was apparently struck and verbally abused by these four individuals, prompting legal and sports authorities to belatedly begin investigating the case.