S. Korea re-elected to UNICEF's executive board for sixth straight time
SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has been reelected to the executive board of the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for the sixth consecutive time, for the 2021-23 period, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
In Tuesday's election at a session of the U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), South Korea retained its seat on UNICEF's 36-member executive board. The country has been a member of UNICEF's governing body since 2006.
"Based on its experience at the executive board, the government will actively participate in discussions within UNICEF over the protection of children around the world and the enhancement of their welfare," the ministry said in a press release.
The executive board reviews UNICEF activities and approves its policies and budgetary decisions.
South Korea has been an active member of UNICEF. Recently, it provided quarantine items to children vulnerable to the COVID-19 pandemic through the organization.
The country has also held annual policy consultations with UNICEF on children's welfare since 2004.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
5
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Bugs found at seven water-purifying plants: ministry
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 40 on cluster infections, imported cases
-
4
(3rd LD) At least 13 Army soldiers infected with coronavirus at front-line unit
-
5
(2nd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60