Regulator approves BC Card's plan to become largest shareholder of internet-only bank

SEOUL, July 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean regulators on Wednesday allowed BC Card, a credit card company, to become the largest shareholder of K-Bank, raising hopes for the normalization of the country's first internet-only bank.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) approved BC Card's plan to purchase additional shares of K-Bank to raise its stake to 34 percent.

BC Card, affiliated with KT Corp., acquired the telecom carrier's 10 percent stake in the cash-strapped bank on July 7.

The authorities also gave the green light to Woori Bank's bid to obtain a 19.9 percent stake in K-Bank.

The approval came as KT's plan to have a controlling stake in the online bank faltered.

KT sought approval for its additional acquisition of K-Bank shares in March. But the eligibility review was suspended, as the company faced a probe over its alleged violations of the antitrust law.

According to a law revised in April, information technology firms can hold up to 34 percent of internet-only banks. Such an acquisition is subject to the financial regulator's approval.

Wednesday's approval is expected to help K bank secure capital and normalize its operation.

K-Bank virtually ceased its lending business for a year due to cash shortages.

As of the end of last year, K-Bank accumulated a total deficit of 292 billion won (US$244 million) since its launch in 2017.

