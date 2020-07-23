Korean-language dailies

-- Superrich to pay more taxes, retail investors to pay less (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't to raise income tax rate on people who earn more than 1 billion won in annual wages to 45 percent from the current rate of 42 percent (Kookmin Daily)

-- Highest income tax rate is 45 percent, tax raise on rich (Donga llbo)

-- Tax raise on rich, gov't to collect additional 1.8 tln won from high-income people and big companies for next 5 years (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Tax hike on rich, gov't to raise highest income tax rate to 45 percent (Segye Times)

-- Gov't to raise highest income tax rate to 45 percent, highest among G-7 countries (Chosun Ilbo)

-- U.S. orders shutdown of Chinese consulate in Houston (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- U.S. orders closure of Chinese consulate in Houston, China vows to sternly retaliate (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S., China engaged in tit-for-tat over closure of consulate; clash of extreme diplomacy (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Tax hike on rich, gov't to raise highest income tax rate to 45 percent (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Tax hike on rich again, highest income tax rate to be raised to 45 percent (Korea Economic Daily)

