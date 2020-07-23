Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:08 July 23, 2020

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Superrich to pay more taxes, retail investors to pay less (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to raise income tax rate on people who earn more than 1 billion won in annual wages to 45 percent from the current rate of 42 percent (Kookmin Daily)
-- Highest income tax rate is 45 percent, tax raise on rich (Donga llbo)
-- Tax raise on rich, gov't to collect additional 1.8 tln won from high-income people and big companies for next 5 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Tax hike on rich, gov't to raise highest income tax rate to 45 percent (Segye Times)
-- Gov't to raise highest income tax rate to 45 percent, highest among G-7 countries (Chosun Ilbo)
-- U.S. orders shutdown of Chinese consulate in Houston (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- U.S. orders closure of Chinese consulate in Houston, China vows to sternly retaliate (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S., China engaged in tit-for-tat over closure of consulate; clash of extreme diplomacy (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Tax hike on rich, gov't to raise highest income tax rate to 45 percent (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Tax hike on rich again, highest income tax rate to be raised to 45 percent (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Cheong Wa Dae seeks breakthrough with reshuffle (Korea Times)
-- S. Korea revises tax rules to respond to post-coronavirus economy (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't blinks on stock profit tax (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

