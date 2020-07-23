Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jeju Air scraps Eastar takeover deal amid COVID-19 pandemic

All Headlines 08:02 July 23, 2020

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Thursday it will scrap a deal to acquire Eastar Jet Co. amid the fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic.

In a regulatory filing, Jeju Air said that Eastar failed to meet demands required to seal the deal.

In March, Jeju Air signed a deal to acquire a controlling 51.17 percent stake in Eastar Jet from Eastar Holdings for 54.5 billion won (US$45.53 million) as part of its expansion strategy despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the deal had been on the verge of breaking down, as Jeju Air and Easter have been making little progress in talks over debt payments amid the losses incurred by the virus outbreak.

This photo taken July 14, 2020, shows Eastar Jet's headquarters in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Jeju Air #Eastar takeover
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!