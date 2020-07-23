Samsung unveils 5G variant of Galaxy Z Flip ahead of Unpacked event
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. has unveiled the 5G variant of its Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone ahead of its main launch event next month.
The latest device -- launched Wednesday night -- is a 5G-capable model of the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung's vertically bending phone that was first introduced in February with a LTE version.
The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the first device in its Galaxy lineup to sport Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G chipset, Samsung said.
"This new platform maximizes the power of 5G with revved up performance to deliver faster and more efficient on-device processing with sharper imagery through improved graphics rendering," it added.
Other than the chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has the same design and features as the previous 4G variant.
It will have the same 6.7-inch screen when unfolded, as well as a small 1.1-inch cover display on the exterior of the device. The foldable handset comes with 12-megapixel wide and 12-megapixel ultrawide shooters, and a 10-megapixel selfie camera.
Samsung said the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be available in mystic gray and mystic bronze colors in select markets starting Aug. 7. The new smartphone is expected to be priced around US$1,450 in the United States.
In South Korea, the handset is projected to be released in September.
Originally, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G was expected to make its debut at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked online event on Aug. 5.
But as the device was unveiled earlier than expected, industry insiders said Samsung will spend more time introducing the Galaxy Note 20 phablet, the Galaxy Fold 2 foldable smarpthone, the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, the Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds and the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet at its Unpacked event.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
5
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Giant panda born in S. Korea for 1st time via natural mating
-
3
(3rd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
4
(3rd LD) At least 13 Army soldiers infected with coronavirus at front-line unit
-
5
(2nd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60