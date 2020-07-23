(LEAD) SK hynix Q2 net more than doubles on robust demand of server chips
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; UPDATES throughout; ADDS photos)
By Joo Kyung-don
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- SK hynix Inc., South Korea's second-largest chipmaker, said Thursday its second-quarter net profit more than doubled from a year earlier on the back of robust demand of server chips amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Its net profit stood at 1.26 trillion won (US$1.1 billion) in the second quarter of the year, compared with a net profit of 537 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating profit for the April-June period more than tripled to 1.94 trillion won. Sales increased 33.4 percent on-year to 8.6 trillion won over the cited period.
Compared with the first quarter, its operating profit surged 143.2 percent, while sales jumped 19.6 percent.
SK hynix said strong demand of server chips from cloud service companies, caused by the pandemic-driven stay-at-home trend, pushed up its bottom line.
"The surging demand for server memory maintained favorable memory price, while numerous factors, including the increase of the main products' yield rate, led to cost reduction," it said.
For DRAM chips, SK hynix said it managed to expand sales of both server and graphics products although weak demand of mobile customers continued.
"Both DRAM bit shipments and average selling price increased by 2 percent and 15 percent on-quarter, respectively," the company said.
For NAND flash memory, SK hynix said its solid state drive (SSD) products led the growth. For the first time, its SSD business accounted for nearly half of its NAND flash business, the company added.
Its NAND flash bit shipment and average selling price increased by 5 percent and 8 percent on-quarter, respectively.
SK hynix projected that global uncertainties, caused by the pandemic and trade disputes among major economies, will continue in the second half of the year.
But 5G smartphones and new video gaming consoles that are scheduled to be launched later this year will stimulate growth.
SK hynix added it will maintain the "conservative plan" for capital expenditures.
For the DRAM business, SK hynix said it will expand mobile DRAM sales using its 1Ynm technology and timely supply low-power double data rate (LPDDR) DRAM products. It will also focus on increasing sales of high-capacity server products larger than 64 gigabytes and push for the full-scale mass-production of 1Znm DRAM products.
For NAND flash business, SK hynix said it will try to diversify its customer portfolio to boost its competitiveness in the server products business, in addition to responding to mobile and gaming console demand.
(END)
