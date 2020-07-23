S. Korea to attract private funds worth 30 tln won for infrastructure projects
SEJONG, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to attract private funds worth some 30 trillion won (US$25.1 billion) for infrastructure projects, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday, as the government seeks to spur an economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.
The projects include 4.5 trillion won worth of expressways and 2.3 trillion won for sewage systems, Hong told a meeting with economy-related ministers.
To attract private funds, the government will ease tax rules and regulations on privately-held funds, Hong said.
By 2025, the government will also build 1,000 plants for fifth-generation telecommunications and artificial intelligence, Hong said.
South Korea's economy contracted 3.3 percent on quarter in the second-quarter of this year, marking the sharpest contraction since the first quarter of 1998, when it contracted 6.8 percent.
As the pandemic pushed the nation's economy into a technical recession, Hong said the second-quarter contraction was "deeper than expectations due to external shocks."
South Korea's exports plummeted 16.6 percent in the second quarter, marking the worst figure since the fourth quarter of 1963.
The nation has pledged to spend 177 trillion won, or 14.4 percent of its gross domestic product, to help cushion the economic fallout from the pandemic.
Hong said the nation's economy could rebound in the third quarter, thanks to a recovery in consumption and fiscal spending.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
3
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
4
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
5
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
1
'Hallyu' tourists spent US$1,007 on average in 2019, BTS most favored: report
-
2
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
3
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
4
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
5
BTS' album 'Journey' sells nearly 450,000 copies in Japan on release day
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Giant panda born in S. Korea for 1st time via natural mating
-
3
(3rd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
4
(3rd LD) At least 13 Army soldiers infected with coronavirus at front-line unit
-
5
(2nd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60