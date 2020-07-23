Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 July 23, 2020
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/22 Rain 90
Incheon 23/22 Rain 90
Suwon 23/21 Rain 90
Cheongju 24/22 Rain 80
Daejeon 24/21 Rain 90
Chuncheon 25/21 Rain 80
Gangneung 24/21 Sunny 80
Jeonju 25/22 Rain 90
Gwangju 26/22 Rain 80
Jeju 31/25 Rain 80
Daegu 24/21 Rain 80
Busan 24/22 Rain 80
(END)
