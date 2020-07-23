Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 23, 2020

SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/22 Rain 90

Incheon 23/22 Rain 90

Suwon 23/21 Rain 90

Cheongju 24/22 Rain 80

Daejeon 24/21 Rain 90

Chuncheon 25/21 Rain 80

Gangneung 24/21 Sunny 80

Jeonju 25/22 Rain 90

Gwangju 26/22 Rain 80

Jeju 31/25 Rain 80

Daegu 24/21 Rain 80

Busan 24/22 Rain 80

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!