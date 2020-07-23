S. Korea to expand medical school admission quotas, open public medical school
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will increase the admission quotas at medical schools and establish a new public medical school in a bid to broaden the reach of health care services, lawmakers and government officials said Thursday.
The decision was confirmed earlier in the day during a policy coordination meeting between the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the government.
Under the decision aimed at ramping up medical services, the government plans to expand the admission quotas at medical schools by 4,000 over the next 10 years, starting in 2022.
Some 3,000 of the additional 4,000 students to be admitted for medical degrees will be required to practice in provincial areas in fields dealing with severe diseases.
The government also plans to open a new public medical school in 2024 while allowing the establishment of medical schools in regions where there are no medical education institutions.
"Sharply increasing the labor force for disease prevention and medical services is urgently needed in order to deal with a pandemic crisis, such as COVID-19," Rep. Cho Jeong-sik, the head of the DP's policy committee, said during the meeting.
"The decision marks the country's first increase in the medical school admission quotas since 1997," Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae said, adding that the quota increase will be implemented, in a phased manner, starting in 2022.
She said that the so-called regional doctor system, to be available through the quota expansion, will provide quality health care services to people in provinces and narrow the regional gap in medical service availability.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
2
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
3
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
4
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
5
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
2
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
5
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Giant panda born in S. Korea for 1st time via natural mating
-
3
(3rd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
4
(3rd LD) At least 13 Army soldiers infected with coronavirus at front-line unit
-
5
(2nd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60