Key trade union to hold online vote on approving coronavirus agreement
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's biggest trade union is set to hold a key vote late Thursday on approving a set of measures drawn up by the government, business and labor circles to deal with the economic fallout from the new coronavirus.
Some 1,500 representatives of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) were set to hold a 12-hour marathon meeting to decide on whether to approve the key agreement that centers on sustaining jobs and expanding the social safety net while easing financial burdens for companies.
The meeting, the first to be held online amid infection risks, is scheduled to end at 8 p.m.
Six stakeholders -- the prime minister, the finance minister and the heads of the KCTU, Federation of Korea Trade Unions, Korea Employers Federation and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry -- were set to ink the key deal earlier this month.
But the agreement, the first of its kind since 1998 when a similar agreement was signed amid the Asian financial crisis, fell through at the last moment due to opposition from KCTU members.
While some, including KCTU chief Kim Myung-hwan, appeared favorable towards the agreement that includes measures on protecting vulnerable workers, some voiced opposition, saying it does not include a ban on layoffs that the trade union has demanded.
If the trade union's representatives approve the agreement, it will pave the way for the first social agreement of its kind in 22 years.
If it is vetoed, the trade union's leadership is likely to face a crisis. Kim has announced that he will step down if the agenda is not approved.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
2
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
3
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
4
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
5
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
2
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
5
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
1
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
2
Giant panda born in S. Korea for 1st time via natural mating
-
3
(3rd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
4
(3rd LD) At least 13 Army soldiers infected with coronavirus at front-line unit
-
5
(2nd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60