The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 July 23, 2020
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.54 0.54
2-M 0.58 0.58
3-M 0.62 0.63
6-M 0.66 0.67
12-M 0.79 0.79
(END)
