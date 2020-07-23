BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superstars BTS' latest online concert has set a new Guinness world record for most viewers.
"BTS have achieved a new Guinness World Records title for most viewers for a music concert livestream," the Guinness World Records website said Thursday. "756,000 fans from over 100 countries tuned in to the online performance on June 14."
"Bang Bang Con: The Live" was streamed live for around 100 minutes remotely from a studio in Seoul last month. The septet canceled its world tour schedule for this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Bit Hit Entertainment, the boy band's agency, it was the world's biggest paid online music event in terms of number of viewers.
The size of the online crowd roughly amounted to the combined audience of 15 stadium concerts, it added.
BTS holds several Guinness World Records titles, including first K-pop artist to reach number one on the U.S. album charts.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Combined sales of BTS' album 'Journey' top 500,000 units in Japan
-
2
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
3
Local governments pushing to hand out additional pandemic relief money
-
4
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list
-
5
Gov't to expand job insurance, IT jobs under New Deal project
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader discusses 'war deterrent' at Central Military Commission meeting
-
2
S. Korea designates Aug. 17 as temporary holiday for virus-weary people
-
3
Seoul home prices have surged most during Moon's term: report
-
4
Seoul mayor's ex-secretary makes new sexual harassment allegations
-
5
Court rejects police request for access to late mayor's mobile phones
-
1
Giant panda born in S. Korea for 1st time via natural mating
-
2
(3rd LD) Cluster infections, imported cases push new virus cases above 60
-
3
Police unlock late Seoul mayor's iPhone in probe of his death
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
-
5
U.S. push for troop flexibility could boost chances of off-peninsula USFK missions