Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
----------------
Hundreds of soldiers tested for virus after contact with counselor linked to Army unit cluster infection
SEOUL -- Hundreds of soldiers are taking coronavirus tests after coming into contact with an outside counselor confirmed to have the virus, officials said Thursday, following revelations he visited other military units in addition to a front-line base that reported at least 14 cases this week.
Two of the 14 at the Army unit in Pocheon, some 45 kilometers north of Seoul, first tested positive Tuesday after showing COVID-19 symptoms the previous day, and the remaining 12 were found to have the virus after contact with the two colleagues.
----------------
BTS sets new Guinness record for most-watched online concert
SEOUL -- K-pop superstars BTS' latest online concert has set a new Guinness world record for most viewers.
"BTS have achieved a new Guinness World Records title for most viewers for a music concert livestream," the Guinness World Records website said Thursday. "756,000 fans from over 100 countries tuned in to the online performance on June 14."
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to expand medical school admission quotas, open public medical school
SEOUL -- South Korea will increase the admission quotas at medical schools and establish a new public medical school in a bid to broaden the reach of health care services, lawmakers and government officials said Thursday.
The decision was confirmed earlier in the day during a policy coordination meeting between the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the government.
----------------
(2nd LD) Eastar on brink of bankruptcy on deal collapse
SEOUL -- Debt-ridden Eastar Jet Co. may face bankruptcy after Jeju Air Co. scrapped its plan to acquire the smaller budget carrier amid the new coronavirus' impact on the airline industry, sources said Thursday.
Jeju Air, South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said earlier in the day that it has decided to nix the takeover deal due mainly to rising COVID-19 pandemic-related uncertainties.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea sends two military planes to bring home nearly 300 citizens
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday sent two military planes to bring home nearly 300 citizens from coronavirus-hit Iraq, officials said, with their return set for the following day.
The KC-330 air refueling tankers took off from an Air Force base in Gimhae, 450 kilometers south of Seoul, at 7 a.m. The planes, which are set to carry 297 people, mostly workers in Iraq, are expected to arrive at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Friday morning.
----------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea to attract private funds worth 30 tln won for infrastructure projects
SEJONG -- South Korea plans to attract private funds worth some 30 trillion won (US$25.1 billion) for infrastructure projects, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday, as the government seeks to spur an economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.
The projects include 4.5 trillion won worth of expressways and 2.3 trillion won for sewage systems, Hong told a meeting with economy-related ministers.
----------------
N. Korea's exports up 14.4 pct in 2019 on base effect
SEOUL -- North Korea's exports rose 14.4 percent in 2019 from a year earlier to mark the first on-year increase in three years, but the growth was mainly attributable to a base effect, data showed Thursday.
North Korea's outbound shipments reached US$278 million in 2019, compared with $243 million posted in 2018, according to the data compiled by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).
----------------
New virus cases hover around 60; local infections at almost 3-week high
SEOUL -- South Korea's new daily virus cases stayed around 60 for the second straight day on Thursday as locally-transmitted cases spiked due to cluster infections traced to a military unit and nursing homes, with imported cases showing no sign of a letup.
The country identified 59 new cases, raising the total caseload to 13,938, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Of the newly added cases, 39 were local infections, the highest in 18 days.
----------------
4 S. Korean players set for 60-game sprint in Major League Baseball
SEOUL -- After a monthslong pause brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) season is finally upon us, with the new Opening Day scheduled for Friday morning in South Korean time.
Four South Korean players in the bigs will begin their truncated, 60-game season the following day.
----------------
European sales of Samsung Bioepis' 3 biosimilars up 9 pct in H1
SEOUL -- South Korean drugmaker Samsung Bioepis Co. said Thursday its three biosimilar products logged more than US$390 million in sales in Europe during the first half of the year.
Combined sales of the three autoimmune biosimilars -- Benepali, Flixabi and Imraldi -- came to $390.4 million in the January-June period, up 9 percent from the same period a year earlier, the company said.
----------------
Biegun says he would support 'substantial' troop presence if S. Korea, U.S. can agree on cost-sharing
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said Wednesday that he would support a "substantial" U.S. troop presence in South Korea if the two countries can agree on the issues of cost-sharing and the future of the alliance.
Biegun made the remark at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing after being asked by Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) to address a recent news report that the Trump administration is weighing options to reduce troop levels in South Korea.
(END)
