Hyundai Motor Co Q2 net income down 62.2 pct. to 377.3 bln won
SEOUL, July 23 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 377.3 billion won (US$ 315 million), down 62.2 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 590.3 billion won, down 52.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue fell 18.9 percent to 21.85 trillion won.
The operating profit was 117.6 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
※ This article was generated by Yonhap's proprietary algorithm using data from Yonhap Infomax and Korea Exchange(KRX).
(END)
